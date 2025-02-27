Many adorable animals, such as kittens, cats, puppies and dogs, are in need of new loving homes in Liverpool and Merseyside.
While the RSPCA’s Liverpool branch has now closed, dozens of adorable animals are available to adopt in and around Liverpool, through the Wirral and Chester rescue centre (Wallasey) or the Southport, Ormskirk and District centre (Halsall).
A variety of dog breeds and cats of different ages are available, and they would love the chance to find a permanent place to call home as soon as possible and start their happy new lives.
Below are 20 delightful cats and dogs up for adoption in Merseyside. Take a look at the gallery and see if you could provide them with a fresh start. For more information about how to adopt, visit https://www.rspca.org.uk/.
1. Mylo
Little Mylo is around seven months old. With time, he would make friends with someone that has taken the time to give him the space he needs. He is based at the Wirral & Chester centre.
2. Dexter
Dexter is a one-year-old Chihuahua and Pomeranian cross. He may need some more training in the home when it comes to him having to be left in the house alone. However, the RSPCA believe he may be able to be left for short periods of time.
He can live with children of any age, as well as live with other friendly dogs or dog-savvy cats. He is based at the Southport, Ormskirk & District centre.
3. Marvin
Marvin is used to being around other cats, however it will take time to grow confidence around people he doesn't know. He came into the RSPCA's care after being abandoned with a group of cats after the owner left them. He is based at the Wirral & Chester centre.
4. Trish
Trish is a one-year-old French Bulldog who needs a home with a garden so she can play as she is full of energy and is very bright.
Trish loves a walk an is great on a lead, would enjoy going on walks with other dogs to make friends. She loves company and cuddles, so if you can offer her a forever home please fill in a form she would love to meet you.
She has recently had BOAS surgery to open her nostrils up, as being flat faced she was finding it difficult to breathe properly, so she is much happier now. She is based at the Wirral & Chester centre.
