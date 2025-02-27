4 . Trish

Trish is a one-year-old French Bulldog who needs a home with a garden so she can play as she is full of energy and is very bright. Trish loves a walk an is great on a lead, would enjoy going on walks with other dogs to make friends. She loves company and cuddles, so if you can offer her a forever home please fill in a form she would love to meet you. She has recently had BOAS surgery to open her nostrils up, as being flat faced she was finding it difficult to breathe properly, so she is much happier now. She is based at the Wirral & Chester centre. | RSPCA