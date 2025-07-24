13 incredible pictures of the city of Liverpool in all its nostalgic glory

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 24th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST

Through these amazing old photos I step back in time to see what the streets of Liverpool were like

As the 20th century dawned, the city stood as a vibrant testament to a golden age of industry and ambition.

The port bustled with life and as the industrial revolution surged, the city also became a center for shipbuilding, railways, and manufacturing, setting the stage for its continued growth and development. These photos focus on the heart of the city, from streets to buildings you will still recognise.

circa 1900: Liverpool's first electric tram route's terminus in Derby Square in the city. The route was a cross country run known as the 'circular route'. (Photo by J. Burke/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

1. Historic Liverpool

circa 1900: Liverpool's first electric tram route's terminus in Derby Square in the city. The route was a cross country run known as the 'circular route'. (Photo by J. Burke/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Lord Street in Liverpool, circa 1900. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

2. Historic Liverpool

Lord Street in Liverpool, circa 1900. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

19th June 1934: A bustling city street in Liverpool. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images)

3. Historic Liverpool

19th June 1934: A bustling city street in Liverpool. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Church Street in Liverpool, circa 1903. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Historic Liverpool

Church Street in Liverpool, circa 1903. (Photo by London Stereoscopic Company/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

