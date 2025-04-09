Both Queensway and Mersey tunnels are iconic engineering feats connecting Liverpool to Wirral Peninsula.
The Queensway Tunnel opened in 1934, was the road tunnel under the River Mersey. It was designed by Sir Basil Mott and it’s construction began in 1925, employing more than 1,700 workers. It was dug using pure manual labour - can you imagine that? Explosives were used where necessary. It spans 3.24 km. The Mersey tunnel was built using a cut-and-cover method and tunneling sheilds. Have a look at these rare pictures of their construction and early days.
1. Merseyside tunnels
12th February 1958: On the right, the Pierhead exit of the Mersey Tunnel . (Photo by Central Press/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Merseyside tunnels
Queensway Tunnel, Liverpool, 22-02-1931. A man at work on the construction of the Queensway Tunnel, showing the cast iron lining in the under-river section of the main tunnel. The print is annotated: 'Contract No. 2', and '44' Dia. Tunnel looking towards Liverpool from Birkenhead. Footage 4,400.'. Artist Stewart Bale Limited. (Photo by Historic England/Heritage Images via Getty Images) | Heritage Images via Getty Images
3. Merseyside tunnels
Queensway Tunnel, Liverpool, 15-07-1930. Men at work on the excavation of a junction chamber during the construction of the Queensway Tunnel. The print is annotated: 'Contract No. 4', and 'Junction Chamber, Excavation of Dumpling'. Artist Stewart Bale Limited. (Photo by Historic England/Heritage Images via Getty Images) | Heritage Images via Getty Images
4. Merseyside tunnels
April 1934: Two workmen stand framed in the entrance to the nearly-completed Mersey Tunnel, which connects Birkenhead and Liverpool. (Photo by Fox Photos/Getty Images) | Getty Images
