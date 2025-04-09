The Queensway Tunnel opened in 1934, was the road tunnel under the River Mersey. It was designed by Sir Basil Mott and it’s construction began in 1925, employing more than 1,700 workers. It was dug using pure manual labour - can you imagine that? Explosives were used where necessary. It spans 3.24 km. The Mersey tunnel was built using a cut-and-cover method and tunneling sheilds. Have a look at these rare pictures of their construction and early days.