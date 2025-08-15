From football and music to urban decay and breaking news, these photos remember a decade.
1. Liverpool, 1990s
A woman, carrying a push chair, and her young son waiting at a vandalised bus stop in Liverpool, circa 1990. (Photo by Charles Milligan/Getty Images) | Getty Images
2. Liverpool, 1990s
Singer Paul McCartney poses at the Cavern Club before performing a gig on December 14th 1999 in Liverpool. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) | Getty Images
3. Liverpool, 1990s
14 Jun 1996: Fans gather outside a Liverpool pub before the Group C match between the Czech Republic and Italy at Anfield during the European Football Championships. The Czech Republic beat Italy 2-1 | Getty Images
4. Liverpool, 1990s
Supporters of striking Liverpool dock workers attending a rally for their cause, 22nd March 1997. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images