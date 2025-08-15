Fascinating old photos of Liverpool in the amazing decade of the 1990s from streets and buildings to people

These fantastic pictures from the Getty Archive tell stories of Liverpool in the 1990s.

From football and music to urban decay and breaking news, these photos remember a decade.

A woman, carrying a push chair, and her young son waiting at a vandalised bus stop in Liverpool, circa 1990. (Photo by Charles Milligan/Getty Images)

1. Liverpool, 1990s

A woman, carrying a push chair, and her young son waiting at a vandalised bus stop in Liverpool, circa 1990. (Photo by Charles Milligan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Singer Paul McCartney poses at the Cavern Club before performing a gig on December 14th 1999 in Liverpool. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)

2. Liverpool, 1990s

Singer Paul McCartney poses at the Cavern Club before performing a gig on December 14th 1999 in Liverpool. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images) | Getty Images

14 Jun 1996: Fans gather outside a Liverpool pub before the Group C match between the Czech Republic and Italy at Anfield during the European Football Championships. The Czech Republic beat Italy 2-1

3. Liverpool, 1990s

14 Jun 1996: Fans gather outside a Liverpool pub before the Group C match between the Czech Republic and Italy at Anfield during the European Football Championships. The Czech Republic beat Italy 2-1 | Getty Images

Supporters of striking Liverpool dock workers attending a rally for their cause, 22nd March 1997. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

4. Liverpool, 1990s

Supporters of striking Liverpool dock workers attending a rally for their cause, 22nd March 1997. (Photo by Steve Eason/Hulton Archive/Getty Images) | Getty Images

