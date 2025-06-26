10 fascinating pictures of Liverpool in the early 1980s during an era of gritty economic decline

These brilliant photos depict Liverpool from 1980 to 1984

It was a time when Liverpool faced economic decline and high unemployment, leading to social unrest like the 1981 Toxteth riots.

Although times were hard, the city’s music scene thrived and it was when communities were resilient.

Leaving Liverpool Docks on a murky day

1. Liverpool, 1980s

Leaving Liverpool Docks on a murky day | Wikimedia Creative Commons

Railway bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal

2. Liverpool 1980s

Railway bridge over the Leeds and Liverpool Canal | Wikimedia Creative Commons

Liverpool Waterfront

3. Liverpool 1980s

Liverpool Waterfront | Wikimedia Creative Commons

The railways back in the day

4. Liverpool 1980s

The railways back in the day | Wikimedia Creative Commons

