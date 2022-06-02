The Open returns to Hoylake for the first time since 2014 and we have all the information on how you can be there.

The Open returns to Royal Liverpool in 2023

The Open will be returning to Royal Liverpool in 2023 and golf fans will have to act quickly to get tickets to the showpiece event.

The golf championship will run from July 16-23 next year when it returns to the historical Wirral links but the ballot for tickets begins this month.

This is the 13th time the Royal Liverpool has hosted The Open.

Rory McIlroy lifted the Claret Jug the last time the event came to Royal Liverpool in 2014.

The championship first came to Royal Liverpool in 1897, where West Kirby golfer Harold Hilton won at the new venue.

Royal Liverpool was built on the racecourse of the Liverpool Hunt Club and for the first few years remained open as both a horse racing and golf venue.

Tiger Woods has won three times during The Open at Royal Liverpool when he triumphed in 2000, 2005 and 2006.

The Royal Liverpool Golf Club at Hoylake is known for its beautiful, yet challenging landscape, which was created to be a demanding test of golf.

The course is the oldest English seaside club with the exception of Westward Ho! in Devon, which is a few years older.

For one week a year, fans across the globe watch their favourite golfers compete for the iconic Claret Jug.

Here’s how to get tickets to next year’s championship at The Royal Liverpool Golf Club.

How to get tickets to The Open at Royal Liverpool

The R&A have announced that tickets for the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool will run by ballot.

The ballot will open on Tuesday June 21 for just one month and will close on Wednesday July 20.

Ticket prices will start at £95 per person on Championship days and £25 for practice days.

Results of the ballot will be announced at the end of September.

In order to enter the ballot you must be a member of The One Club which is a free to join membership programme.

Fans can sign up to The One Club at The Open website and will be the first to be notified when the ballot is open.

Due to the success of the ballot for the 150th Open, the R&A decided to keep the process to ensure as many fans as possible had a chance to attend the event.

There was unprecedented demand to attend The Open at St Andrews that starts on July 10 2022.

More than 1.3 million applications were received for tickets and led to the highest-ever number of general admission tickets being issued to fans.

A record breaking 290,000 fans are set to attend the 150th Open next month.

Martin Slumbers, Chief Executive of The R&A, said, “We introduced a ticket ballot for the first time in the history of The Open for St Andrews to give as many people as possible the chance to attend the Championship and it proved to be very successful.

“We know the demand is growing and that the ballot is the fairest and most equitable way to give fans around the world the chance to secure tickets.