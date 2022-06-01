Jose Enrique believes that a midfielder, Jude Bellingham in particular, should be who Jurgen Klopp should bring to Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

Jose Enrique belives that Liverpool must sign a midfielder this summer - and should go ‘all in’ for Jude Bellingham.

The Reds are now planning for next season after a memorable 2021-22 campaign.

Jurgen Klopp guided Liverpool to FA Cup and Carabao Cup, but they fell just short in their bid for the two most prestigious pieces of silverware.

The Reds finished a point behind Manchester City in the Premier League while they were beaten 1-0 by Real Madrid in the Champions League final last Saturday.

Speaking after the loss in Paris to BT Sport, Steven Gerrard advised Klopp to recruit a goalscoring midfielder during the summer transfer window if they’re to again challenge for prizes in 2022-23.

What’s been said

Speaking to bettingexpert, Enrique agreed and reckons Borussia Dortmund’s Bellingham would be the ideal player.

The Spaniard, who played for Liverpool between 2011-2016, said: “A starting number eight, in my opinion, because you cannot rely on Thiago [Alcantara] and [Naby] Keita, because they are unlucky with injuries. [Jordan] Henderson is getting older as well. So definitely a starting number right.

Thiago Alcantara and Naby Keita during Liverpool training. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“The best option for me would be Jude Bellingham. But I’m not sure he would be possible this summer because they (Dortmund) sold [Erling] Haaland already. I’m not sure they would be happy to sell Bellingham.

“But if I were Liverpool, I would go all in. Next summer you won’t be the only one who is looking to sign him.

“Maybe other teams are coming for him as well, and that is a problem.

“Maybe the others will offer him more in salaries, such as Manchester City or Real Madrid or teams like that. If they come in, they pay bigger salaries than Liverpool. That’s a reality.”

Will Liverpool sign a midfielder in the summer transfer window?

It’s an area of the squad not only would Gerrard and Enrique like to see strengthened, but many supporters.

James Milner is out of contract, while Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s respective deals expire next summer.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was a bit-part player throughout the campaign and been linked with a summer exit.

Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders, including Bellingham.