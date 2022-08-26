The veteran holds the all-time Super League appearance record.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Roby has signed a one-year contract extension. Image: St Helens RFC

St Helens captain James Roby has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him with the Super League club for a 20th year.

The 36-year-old holds the all-time Super League appearance record having taken the mantle from Leeds legend Kevin Sinfield earlier this season.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roby has made 518 appearances since his debut against Widnes in March 2004.

“I was aware that last year I said this was going to be my last and I was fully preparing for that,” he said.

“The more the season has gone on, I was thinking otherwise.

“I have thought about all the pros and cons and I have had a lot of conversations with my family and my wife and we have got to the point where I am feeling good and confident with my decision.”

Roby has scored 116 tries for Saints during his career and has helped the club win numerous trophies.

He has won the Man of Steel award as well as four Challenge Cups, the World Club Challenge, five Super League titles, along with 31 England caps.

“This is the biggest re-signing the club has made this year,” boss Kristian Woolf said.