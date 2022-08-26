St Helens star turns down England World Cup call

Former-St Helens, England and NRL player James Graham opted agains taking a post in the England coaching set-up.

James Graham

Former Saints’ idol James Graham has turned down a chance to join the England World Cup coaching set-up despite a playing career at home and Down Under which spanned more than 400 games.

The Maghull-born prop insists that he does not have enough experience on the coaching side of the sport and still has old pals in the squad.International boss Shaun Wane had been hoping to persuade the 36-year-old to join the coaching staff which already includes former team-mates Paul Wellens and Paul Sculthorpe.

"I had a long chat with Shaun while he was in Australia and we spoke about the role he wanted me to play but after giving it some thought, I realised that I wasn’t the right man for the role because I’m not experienced enough in that kind of job. I don’t have enough runs on the scoreboard in a coaching capacity to give Shaun what he needs."

He added: "We are going to win the World Cup - not to develop me personally as a coach and as much as part of me would have loved the opportunity, I just don’t think I could have given him and the group enough.

"I am also less than two years out of the game and have some special memories with a number of players who are likely to be involved in the World Cup.

"Given my relationship with some of those guys, I don’t think it is the right move for me at this time."

