Everton play host to Premier League newcomers Nottingham Forest this weekend.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Everton look to get their season back on track this weekend as they host Premier League returnees Nottingham Forest at Goodison Park.

With the Toffee’s currently in 18th play, Frank Lampard’s men have had a cruel start to their 2022/2023 Premier League season, losing to Chelsea in their opening fixture and then 2-1 to Aston Villa last weekend.

Nottingham Forest have returned to the Premier League for the first time since the 1998/1999 season, which means this weekend’s game is the first time the two square off in top-flight football since 1999 - 23 years ago.

How did Everton’s opponent fare in their last game?

Forest’s Taiwo Awoniyi celebrating what would be the winning goal against West Ham United last weekend.

Nottingham Forest were unfancied against a very strong West Ham side last weekend, but home fans at the City Ground celebrated at full time as their team won 1-0.

The only goal of the game came from new signing Taiwo Awoniyi , who arrived at Nottingham Forest from German side Union Berlin for a reported transfer fee of £17 million.

When are Everton playing this weekend?

Everton will be hosting Nottingham Fores t at Goodison Park this Saturday August 20, with kick off commencing at 3:00pm

How can I watch the game live?

To comply with the regulation on televised coverage between 2:45PM & 5:15PM on a Saturday, Everton vs Nottingham Forest will not be televised. Further broadcasting rights are restricted for clubs in the UK, Northern Ireland, Channel Islands and Isle of Man.

Sky Sports will provide updates on the game as part of Gillette Labs Soccer Saturday , broadcasting on Sky News and Sky Sports Premier League , with build-up starting from 12:00pm.

BBC Radio Five Live will provide up to the minute coverage of the game alongside other Saturday afternoon fixtures.

BBC’s flagship Match Of The Day will screen highlights of Everton vs. Nottingham Forest and the rest of the fixtures from Friday evening and the weekend on Saturday evening at 10:30pm on BBC One, with a repeat screening on Sunday morning at 7:40am on the same channel.

Match Of The Day can also be watched later in the week on through the BBC iPlayer .

