Skelmersdale United 1-3 Prescot Cables

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter

Kevin Lynch, Prescot Cables

A goal fit to grace Wembley itself was the highlight of Prescot’s march into the second preliminary round of the FA Cup on Saturday - and it could not have been executed in a more polished and deadly manner.

The Pesky Bulls had already established a well deserved 2-0 lead when they were awarded a late first-half free kick on the edge of the Skelmersdale penalty area and in a central position.

A shot at goal seemed the better option but the visitors conjured-up a slick short passing movement which left the Blues’ defence clutching at straws as John Murphy slid in to turn the ball into the net at the back post.

It proved the death knell to United’s hopes of repeating their 2020 feat when they reached the first round proper before losing 4-1 to Harrogate Town in a live TV match and picking up a substantial FA cheque.

Now Cables will be hoping to follow suit and in sudden death competitions like the FA Cup anything can happen.

The club has now cleared two hurdles so far this season and showed in a match which was played on the artificial pitch of NWCL outfit Burscough that they were capable of adapting to any surface.

Both teams were handicapped by a strong wind but the Pesky Bulls settled far better and monopolised most of the first half exchanges and it came as no surprise when they edged in front early on through Kyle Sambor, setting the stage for a two-goal blast from the lively and robust Murphy before the break.

The rest was a mere formality and although a brave and outplayed United reduced the arrears 12 minutes from time through Elliot Morris, they never remotely looked likely to turn the tie on its head.

Prescot have been drawn away to Northern Counties East premier division club Goole in the next round of the FA on Saturday, September 3.

Skelmersdale: Coughlin, Wilson, Griffiths, Herbert, Hont, Strickland, Morris, Nichoson (Joe), Southworth, Clair, Nicholson (James). Subs: Djalo, Brannigan, Nicholson (Josh) Not used: Preston, Barnes.