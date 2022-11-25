Jordan and Megan legally tied the knot in 2020, but had to wait until this summer to celebrate their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic

Jordan Pickford is Gareth Southgate’s first choice goalkeeper for England’s 2022 World Cup squad.

The Everton star, 28, from Washington, let two Iran goals in on Monday (21 November) when England took on Iran in Qatar.

Advertisement

However, the Three Lions still won their opening game 6-2, and are set to take on the US Men’s National Team tonight.

The Sunderland-born goalkeeper legally tied the knot with Megan Davison in 2020, but had to wait until this summer to celebrate their big day due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The blonde beauty was spotted in the stands of England’s first group game with the couple’s three-year-old son on her lap.

So, who is Megan Davison and how long has she been dating Jordan Pickford?

Advertisement

Advertisement

Who is Megan Davison?

England's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford (C) and his partner Megan Davison (R) celebrate after the Russia 2018 World Cup Group G football match between England and Panama at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on June 24, 2018. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - NO MOBILE PUSH ALERTS/DOWNLOADS (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Megan graduated from the University of Sunderland last year, after studying for three years.

However, the 26-year-old seems to be enjoying life as a wife and mother.

Advertisement

She has over 100,000 followers on Instagram, and often posts pictures of luxury holidays.

Advertisement

How long has Jordan Pickford been dating Megan Davison?

Advertisement

Jordan and Megan met when they were at school and have reportedly been dating since they were just 14-years-old.

On 17 February, 2019, Megan gave birth to the pair’s first child, Arlo George - who is often in the stand’s supporting his football star father.

In 2020, Jordan and Megan legally tied the knot but their plan for a lavish wedding in the Maldives was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After a hen do in Dubai, which was attended by Jack Grealish’s girlfriend Sasha Attwood, the pair finally celebrated their marriage on 18 June this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Megan said their long-awaited Maldives wedding was ”the most magical day” as she posted a photo kissing her “soulmate” on the beach.

Harry Kane’s wife Katie, Harry Maguire’s wife Fern, Luke Shaw’s wife Anouska and Raheem Sterling’s wife Paige were among the WAGS to comment on the sweet post.