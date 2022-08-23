The blue side of Liverpool enter the Carabao Cup this evening.

It’s the second round of the Carabao Cup and Everton begin their journey through the knockout competition as they take on Fleetwood Town .

Frank Lampard’s men make the trip to the Highbury Stadium this evening as they look to make light work of the EFL League One side after drawing with Nottingham Forest 1-1 over the weekend in the Premier League.

But the Carabao Cup is known for upset results at this stage, and with Fleetwood Town struggling mid-table after five games in the league, could a win against a Premier League opponent kick start their season?

Or will the Toffees pick up a welcome win against The Cod Army ?

What is the Carabao Cup?

The Carabao Cup has gone by many names, including the Coca-Cola Cup, but for football fans it’s commonly referred to as the League Cup. It received the name Carabao due to a current sponsorship deal with the energy drink company.

Beginning each August, it features all clubs from the Premier League and the English Football League in a straight knock-out format across seven rounds, with the semi-finals being played over two legs.

Premier League clubs enter the competition in Round Two with clubs that have qualified for the Champions League or Europa League joining in Round Three. The competition culminates in a final at Wembley Stadium, with the winner qualifying for the subsequent season’s Europa League.

How did Everton’s Carabao Cup opponent fare in their last game?

Despite drawing their last game, Fleetwood Town can boast having three clean sheets in four games.

Fleetwood Town played out a goalless draw against Derby County at Highbury on Saturday in their EFL League One game. Despite the draw, it marked Fleetwood Town’s third clean sheet in four games.

The Cod Army made their way past the first round of the Carabao Cup , beating fellow EFL League One side Wigan Athletic 1-0, with Gerard Gardner scoring the only goal of the game.

What time does Fleetwood Town vs Everton kick off?

Fleetwood Town will host Everton this evening at Highbury Stadium, Park Avenue, Fleetwood with kick-off taking place at 7:45pm.

How can I watch the game live?

Fleetwood Town vs Everton will not be screened live, however Sky Sports will provide updates on the game as part of Gillette Labs Soccer Special , broadcasting on Sky Sports News and Sky Sports Main Event , with build-up starting from 7:00pm.

talkSPORT will also provide up to the minute coverage of the game alongside other Carabao Cup fixtures this evening from 7:00pm.

