The Toffees picked up their first point of the season thanks to a late leveller from Demarai Gray.

Everton manager Frank Lampard believes his side deserved to take all three points rather than draw 1-1 with Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Toffees had 19 shots during the Premier League clash at Goodison Park but could only salvage a point through an 88th minute strike from Demarai Gray.

Demarai Gray scores Everton’s equaliser past Dean Henderson. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Winger Brennan Johnson looked to have scored a winner for the visitors late on after pouncing on a parry from Jordan Pickford, but the their lead lasted just seven minutes.

Chelsea transfer target Anthony Gordon had a chance to win it for Everton after Gray’s leveller, but, true to the pattern of the game, he failed to lift his shot over goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Lampard said: "We had a lot of chances through the game - 19 shots - then they take a chance.

"It’s hard when you have a lot of opportunities and a bit of control to sustain that confidence, but it was good spirit to come back from the position of 1-0 down and get a point.

"The frustration is that generally, when you have 19 shots at home, you expect to score more than one goal.

"We wanted to win the game and I thought we deserved to win the game but I understand the bigger picture."

Everton’s Anthony Gordon misses a chance against Nottingham Forest. Photo: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Lampard, who played Salomon Rondon up front with Gray and Anthony Gordon in support, admitted his side lacked a cutting edge.

He said: "If we’d scored in the first 20 minutes - we had enough chances - I think the game looks completely different.

"To be more clinical is to find those moments and be ruthless. Some players have that by nature, some not so much.

"When you have a moment when the ball is flying around in the box, you just need someone with that bit of composure in that moment to be clinical.

"To be fair, Demarai showed that for the goal."

Lampard said that he is still hoping to make more signings before the transfer window closes.

"There is business still some business we want to do," said Lampard, who is still without Dominic Calvert-Lewin through injury.