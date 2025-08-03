A list of players still currently available to sign for free this summer.

Everton continue to work their work through the summer transfer window, having already signed the likes of Thierno Barry and Adam Aznou to bolster their ranks.

The Toffees have been linked with further exciting transfer targets ahead of the start of the Premier League season. There are also plenty of options available on the free agent market, with many solid names available to sign now.

We’ve listed 11 current free agents who Everton could consider to further stack their squad.

Free agents still available to sign this summer - midfielders and forwards

Josh Brownhill: Everton have been linked with Brownhill for a while and now he’s available to sign for free. After returning 18 goals and six assists in the Championship last season, the midfielder is an exciting player available on the free agent market.

Christian Eriksen: Eriksen is another midfielder currently without a club after leaving Manchester United. The Dane is a senior player who would bring a wealth of experience to any side and would be a solid rotational option, especially as he is confident playing centrally and in both more attacking and defensive roles.

Nathan Redmond: Redmond knows plenty about playing in the Premier League and has enjoyed some strong performances against some of the division’s leading sides over the years. He has struggled with injury in recent seasons but could be a back-up option out wide.

Ianis Hagi: Hagi was released by Rangers this summer and is looking for his next challenge. The 26-year-old contributed five goals and seven assists last season, operating in midfield and out wide when needed.

Hakim Ziyech: Everton currently do not have any natural right-wingers on their roster and Ziyech is available after leaving Al-Duhail in Qatar. The former Chelsea ace has plenty of experience in the Premier League and Champions League.

Oli McBurnie: The Toffees recently signed Thierno Barry but there are plenty of strikers on the free agent market right now. McBurnie was a solid player in an otherwise dismal season during his last for Sheffield United, prior to their relegation from the Premier League. With better attacking options around him, he could be a decent signing for free.

Jamie Vardy: Now a free agent after ending an influential career with Leicester, Vardy has plenty of options to consider before he commits to his next club. As a Premier League veteran with natural goalscoring ability, the former England international will be a great addition to any side this summer.

Defenders and goalkeepers available to sign for free

Angus Gunn: Gunn left Norwich City despite starting 35 Championship games last season. Signing more senior goalkeepers to add to the rotation is never a bad shout for a club, as busy seasons can often take a toll on the regular starters.

Mathew Ryan: Ryan is another experienced goalkeeper on the free agent market. He has played in the Premier League, A-League, La Liga and Ligue 1 among others.

Sergio Reguilon: Reguilon is free to join any club this summer and Everton have already entered talks with the left-back. It was reported last month that the Toffees were considering offering him a deal ahead of the new season.

Jamal Lewis: Everton have been looking to boost their options at full-back and Jamal Lewis is available for free. The 27-year-old has plenty of experience in the Premier League and Championship.

Davide Calabria: With Nathan Patterson linked with an exit and Seamus Coleman now 36, Everton are looking at new right-backs. Davide Calabria is an experienced defender with more than 270 appearances for AC Milan.

Vladimir Coufal: Experienced Czech defender Coufal has left West Ham and is looking for his next move. The 32-year-old is another proven right-back with plenty of Premier League experience.