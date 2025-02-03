The deals that Everton could and could not make on transfer deadline day.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be a busy transfer deadline at Finch Farm for Everton.

Manager David Moyes and director of football Kevin Thelwell are likely to be on the phone constantly as the Toffees aim to bolster their squad before tonight’s 11pm deadline. Despite Everton earning three successive victories, most recently a 4-0 triumph over Leicester City, fresh recruits are still wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of players have been linked while it will be intriguing as to whether any players depart Goodison Park. With everything in mind, here’s what could happen at Everton and what is unlikely.

Possible deals

Carlos Alcaraz arrives

It appears it will be a matter of when the first signing of Moyes’ second spell in charge will be confirmed. After the Leicester win, the Toffees boss admitted that talks were ongoing with Flamengo to sign the attacking midfielder. The Brazilian club claimed last Friday that a loan deal was done with an obligation to buy.

Alcaraz underwent his medical on Merseyside yesterday. He will return to the Premier League after spending two years at Southampton. The 22-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at Serie A giants Juventus but does not fit into Flamengo’s plans.

A new striker joins

Moyes has made it clear that he still wants a fresh option through the door despite Beto plundering a first-half double against Leicester. The Guinea-Bissau international is the only fit centre-forward available, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Armando Broja and Youssef Chermiti sidelined for prolonged periods.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But Everton’s pursuit of a striker could be difficult. There are not too many available options available and several Premier League clubs are also pursuing a new number nine. Evan Ferguson, who has been linked with a switch to Goodison Park, looks set to make a switch to West Ham United. It might be a search that goes on into the 11th hour.

Harrison future uncertain

While the likes of Jake O’Brien and Jesper Lindstrom have been the beneficiaries of Moyes replacing Sean Dyche in the Goodison hot seat, Jack Harrison has been at the other end of the spectrum.

The on-loan Leeds United winger had his struggles this season under Dyche, failing to record a goal or assist. And since Moyes took the helm, Harrison has been an unused substitute twice and came on for the dying embers against Leicester.

The 28-year-old is someone who Moyes rates, but appears short of confidence. It could suit both parties if an agreement could be reached to end his loan deal. Everton would free up a domestic loan spot while Harrison could get a fresh start elsewhere. There is no clause with Leeds but with Fulham reportedly keen on the ex-Man City man, that could be what sparks a possible exit.

Unlikely

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall arrives

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If Everton are unable to sign a striker - there might be a paucity available - then Moyes may want to strengthen elsewhere to increase their goal threat. Dewsbury-Hall is someone who the Blues have had on their radar given he has been a peripheral figure at Chelsea since joining from Leicester last summer.

However, a loan deal is currently out of the question, with the Stamford Bridge club not budging when it comes to potentially ending Broja’s loan deal amid his serious ankle injury. Meanwhile, Chelsea are allowing Carney Chukwuemeka to depart to Borussia Dortmund and they currently have Romeo Lavia injured.

Ernest Nuamah joins

Had Dyche remained as Everton boss, it would have been interesting as to whether Nuamah was signed. The winger has been on Thelwell’s radar and given Lyon’s financial troubles, a deal might have been there to agree.

But after Moyes took charge, he opted to review all of Everton’s potential business. Nuamah is still only aged 21 and there are question marks as to whether he could make an immediate impact. The Scot wants players who can swiftly stamp their authority.

Michael Keane stays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have a total of 11 players out of contract in the summer. Given many will leave for free, there could be a temptation to sell if an offer is lodged for one of them. Championship promotion-chasers Sheffield United reportedly have Keane on their radar. Keane has fallen down the pecking order since Jarrad Branthwaite’s return to injury and not made a Premier League start for three-and-a-half months.

However, Moyes will want have four centre-backs at his disposal and is the only current option on the bench with O’Brien operating on the right-hand side.

Harrison Armstrong remains

There’s not a more highly-rated youngster at L4 than Armstrong. After impressing in pre-season, the 18-year-old has continued his upward trajectory. He’s made a total of six appearances this term and has been on the bench for every Premier League fixture.

A temporary switch away from Everton would undoubtedly help Armstrong’s promising progress. Playing week in, week out in senior football would aid him physically and mentally. However, given he’s only just turned 18, the West Derby-born teenager could be slightly too young to leave while he is a genuine option for Moyes off the bench if goals are needed.