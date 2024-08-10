5 transfer questions that Everton need to answer before the window shuts

Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: Despite four strong additions this summer, there is still business to attend to.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s summer business has been much-needed but there is still some lingering issues that need focusing on.

The goal for Everton this summer was adding depth and quality to a squad that had wilted across the past few years - to avoid another relegation dogfight that has put the club on the brink of the Championship for three seasons in a row. Signs were positive last season under Sean Dyche as they totalled 12 wins - the same as Brighton - but their points deductions ensured they were restricted to a 16th-placed finish. Nonetheless, despite the likes of Jesper Lindstrom, Jake O’Brien, Jack Harrison, Tim Iroegbunam and Iliman Ndiaye arriving, there are still issues to sort before August 31; here are some of the key questions facing Dyche’s squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s situation

The forward managed his best season for three years last season, scoring eight times and missing far less games. However, he has entered the final year of his deal after failing to agree a contract extension thus far, placing his future into doubt.

Reports have had Everton linked with another number nine addition as a result and he could leave for free next summer if no contract is agreed. While he has been linked with a move away, there have been no takers so far. A new deal makes the most sense given he is still the club’s best forward, but there have been no news of any talks resuming at the current time.

Michael Keane’s future

Now 31, he sits as the club’s fourth-choice at centre-back after O’Brien’s arrival. Dyche was hesitant to trust Keane last season, who has looked less effective as he once did. His deal expires next summer and he could exit if interest arrives but there has been nothing concrete since early on in the window.

If he does depart Everton would seek a replacement but he looks set to remain with little interest from elsewhere. The likely outcome is him leaving for nothing next summer as no new deal would be offered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mason Holgate’s future

Another defender in the final year of his deal, Holgate has struggled for a few years with form and injuries and his two loan spells last season failed to instil any hope for a renaissance. Again, he is another with limited concrete interest and if he remains, he would be at the bottom of the pecking order and would receive few minutes.

One more midfielder?

Links to Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips, Strasbourg’s Habib Diarra and Reims’ Amir Richardson have suggested Dyche wants one more midfielder to help sure up the position which Amadou Onana once filled.

A more defensively-minded midfielder is needed with Idrissa Gueye being the only natural player in that role. They are well stocked ahead of him with more box-to-box figures such as James Garner, Iroegbunam and Abdoulaye Doucoure but it seems another is needed before the window shuts.

Loading....

Does Neal Maupay stay?

The Frenchman was on loan last season at Brentford and has spent the entirety of pre-season with the squad. He could now remain as the third-choice forward behind Calvert-Lewin and Beto after youngster Youssef Chermiti’s operation ensured he will miss most of the first half of the campaign.

Still, he has one year left on his deal and could exit if an appropriate deal arrives. There has been no links to a potential move away as it stands but a late move can’t also be ruled out.