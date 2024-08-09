Liverpool head coach Arne Slot. (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool are considering their moves for incoming and outgoing players as we approach the end of the transfer window.

Liverpool are starting to rev up their presence on the summer transfer market, with reports claiming they are close to finalising their first deal of the year. Spanish midfielder Martín Zubimendi has grabbed the headlines as the Reds look to bring him to Anfield, but for the time being, the discussions remain ongoing.

After taking a slow approach to all business this window, and since 2024 rolled in, Liverpool need to start picking up the pace. Deadline Day is fast approaching and while new manager Arne Slot has inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp, he is looking to add his own recruits before the season hits full flow.

Apart from those who have left the club as free agents, Liverpool are yet finalise any outgoings this summer either. Some players have been attracting interest from other clubs, hinting at potential sales, while others could be headed for loan moves. Again, these discussions remain in the talking process but one player could be making a decision on his future as early as this week.

That’s according to Liverpool Echo reporter Paul Gorst, who spoke with RedMenTV about Ben Doak potentially leaving Anfield on loan this summer.

“Leicester and Southampton are two of the clubs interested. Potentially Celtic as well. As far as I’m aware, the plan is or was to sit down with his representatives, Slot and Richard Hughes after the tour. It might even happen this week to sort of discuss what’s next, where is going to be the best fit for him.”

Doak is very much an exciting Liverpool product who is pushing for his chance at becoming a first team regular. The 18-year-old moved to the Anfield setup from Celtic’s Academy in 2022 and since then, he has made 10 senior appearances. Doak enjoyed featuring in both the Premier League and Europa League last season, starting all three on his appearances in Europe.

However, the winger suffered a major setback due to a meniscus injury, which sidelined him for the majority of the season. Doak is yet to be sent out on loan, so securing a move for him this summer will present him with the opportunity of crucial first team minutes.

Returning to Celtic could be a valuable and sentimental switch, but both Leicester City and Southampton are now back in the Premier League and can offer Doak the chance to play regularly in England’s top flight.

The 18-year-old recently earned a lot of praise from Kenny Dalglish, who complimented Doak but asked for patience amid Scotland fans hoping to see him called up to the senior team.

“He certainly looks the part. He will get there eventually but let's not push him too quickly,” Dalglish said last year. “The wee man has done brilliant at Liverpool. He's got good vision, he can go past players and he's not selfish. He's always looking for teammates.”