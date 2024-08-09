Liverpool could sign dream Champions League-winning left-back for as little as '£26m'

Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The Bayern Munich star is free to leave this summer.

Former Liverpool target Alphonso Davies is reportedly free to leave this summer according to reports.

The Canada international has entered the final year of his deal and, despite strong links to Real Madrid, it seems the Spanish giants could wait until January to agree a pre-contract to continue their trend of picking up top quality players on free transfers - with Kylian Mbappe and Antonio Rudiger being two prime examples.

In the past, he had been linked with the Reds as uncertainty grew over both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas. A report from 90min back in November claimed Liverpool were one of a few clubs interested but feared that he had already opted for a move to Madrid. Interestingly, he netted a fantastic solo goal against the Spanish side in the Champions League semi-finals and celebrated profusely, which suggested no such deal was in agreement.

According to Spanish outlet Diario AS, Munich have decided to sell him. They are reportedly hoping for €50m, but a deal could eventually be done for around €30m. As it stands, Robertson is entering his seventh year at the club and, now 30, certainly has his best days behind him. He remains a fan favourite for his record and determination and work-rate but there have been some grumblings over a potential move for a replacement in the near future.

Davies, 23, is still young and has totalled 195 appearances for the German club across the years. He’s enjoyed plenty of trophy successes along the way including five Bundesliga titles and he was a key star in their 2019/20 Champions League triumph.

He managed 42 appearances last season, scoring three times and providing six assists but he wasn’t near his devastating best consistently throughout the season. Yet, he remains statistically one of the most dynamic and deadly left-backs in the world and ranks in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons.

Robertson still has another two years to run on his deal while Tsimikas is also tied down until 2027 which suggests that their left-back situation is set for at least the next campaign. With Davies, there’s no doubting his dynamic style of play and ferocious pace which go hand-in-hand with Liverpool’s attacking tactics - and a move in the future can’t be ruled out yet.