Everton are set be without Jarrad Branthwaite for a sustained period as he prepares to undergo hamstring surgery.

Everton have suffered a hammer blow to Jarrad Branthwaite as the key defender is set to continue on the sidelines.

Branthwaite hasn’t made an appearance all season because a hamstring injury he sustained in the summer. The England international was close to returning to action, having been back in training before last weekend’s 2-0 loss at Manchester City. However, the Toffees have confirmed that Branthwaite has hit a setback in his rehab and will now require surgery.

It is a blow to David Moyes’ plans as the Everton boss has already been slightly short of options in defence and will now be without the club’s prized asset for another sustained period.

An Everton statement said: “Everton Football Club can confirm Jarrad Branthwaite has experienced a complication in his recovery from a hamstring injury. Following specialist consultation, it has been determined the defender will undergo a surgical procedure tomorrow to address the issue. Branthwaite will commence a structured rehabilitation programme under the supervision of the Club’s medical team following the operation.”

While the January transfer window opens in just more than two months, there is still the option for the Blues to add to their options by dipping into the free agent market. Although it is unlikely, here’s a look at some of the players available.

Craig Dawson

Probably the most obvious name that is available. Dawson has had an established Premier League career, making a total of 303 appearances. Sixty-four of those were at West Ham United under Moyes and he was part of the squad that won the Europa Conference League in 2023.

Dawson left Wolves at the end of last season and has yet to find a new club. He has been linked with several in the Championship but may well be holding out for a club in the top flight. Being from Rochdale, a move back to the north west could appeal to the 35-year-old.

Rick Karsdorp

Rather than signing a centre-half, an option could be to bolster the right-hand side of defence so Jake O’Brien can be moved to his favoured position. One of the best full-backs who is still without a club is Karsdorp.

The 30-year-old has had a career representing Feyenoord, AS Roma and PSV Eindoven. At Roma, he was part of their team that won the Europa Conference League in 2022 and reached the Europa League final a year later while he was part of PSV’s squad that claimed the Dutch title last term. Karsdorp has been capped three times by the Netherlands earlier in his career.

Paweł Dawidowicz

Another centre-back who is available. The 30-year-old has significant top flight experience as he spent six years with Hellas Verona in Serie A. Dawidowicz moved to Saudi Arabian side Al-Hazem in the summer but subsequently had his contract terminated. The Poland international is still looking for his next opportunity.

Takehiro Tomiyasu

A name that plenty of supporters will recognise. Tomiyasu spent four years at Arsenal although he was plagued by injuries. That resulted in the versatile defender having his contract mutually terminated in the summer.

Tomiyasu recently posted on Instagram: ‘I just want to come back soon! I want to play football! That’s all! I’ll do it’. However, given that he hasn’t played a game for more than a year, he will be well short of full fitness and it’s highly unlikely.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Of the free agents available, perhaps only Dele Alli is of a higher profile. Oxlade-Chamberlain has had a fine career although it would mean crossing the divide after spending five years at Liverpool. He won the Premier League and Champions League during his time at Anfield but had well-documented fitness issues.

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent two years at Turkish club Besiktas before having his deal mutually terminated in August. The 32-year-old is mainly a central midfielder, so it could allow for James Garner to cover at right-back if necessary and O’Brien to be moved centrally. Oxlade-Chamberlain can also play out wide.

Oriol Romeu

Another midfielder that would add a body to the squad. Romeu has amassed almost 500 senior games in his career, with more than half of those in the Premier League at Southampton and Chelsea respectively. Romeu has been plying his trade in his native Catalonia in recent years, joining Girona and then earning a move to Barcelona but spent last term at the latter. Romeu had his Barca deal ended in the summer. Romeu is now 34, though, and been linked with a possible switch to Saudi Arabia.