61% of Everton fans have told Sean Dyche they want to see this change

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Everton FC news: The fans have spoken and want to see a change in attack for their next game with Brentford.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton fans know that there is one selection dilemma that needs to be resolved after the international break - who deserves to play up front?

Goals have been at a premium once again under Sean Dyche, with Dominic Calvert-Lewin struggling to find anything that resembles form across the early parts of the season. Two goals in 11 games hasn’t given fans much hope and Beto is ready and waiting for a starting call-up. Brentford await them after the break but they then face a difficult run that consists of Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal. That means they need to solve their striker issue, and quick. The fans have spoken and told us, according to our polls, who deserves to start up front.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yes - he deserves a chance to start consistently

61% are confident in their belief that Beto deserves a chance to start consistently over Calvert-Lewin. Despite minimal game time, he has the same amount of goals as his teammate in all competitions. And yet, Beto has had to settle for coming off the bench in small cameos. His substitute appearances have often resulted in more traction in attack and he is a willing and powerful runner that certainly makes defences think twice.

Plus, his goal conversion rate is 25% compared to Calvert-Lewin’s 8% and Beto has a higher rate of dribbling, ground, aerial and total duels won - all of which point towards the former Udinese man getting a chance.

No - he isn't first-choice

11% still believe Calvert-Lewin is the safest option. Of course, he is underperforming overall but he is the experienced figure. Eight goals last season and several performances of class - such as in the Merseyside Derby - show there is a player capable in there. But he simply must perform better in front of goal. Not only is he underperforming on his expected goals this season (-1.7) he has done so in the league for the past three seasons. He has averaged an underperformance of -3.2 in front of goal across that time and it is clear that those figures aren’t good enough.

Loading....

Play them both together!

28% of fans claim that Beto and Calvert-Lewin should be given a chance to operate together in a two-man attack. It is a question that Dyche has been asked across the past year by the media and each time he has refused to fully entertain the idea.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everton have played with a one-man striker ever since Dyche arrived at the club but he typically always played with a two-man strike force at Burnley. It would result in a tactical tweak if so and mean that one of Dwight McNeil or Iliman Ndiaye would likely have to be dropped from the left. Regardless, it is something that could be done but Dyche seems hesitant to consider such a proposition.