Everton FC news: The England number one was in fine form once again as he kept a clean sheet in the win over Greece.

Everton star Jordan Pickford says he is taking every game as it comes, but England’s next encounter will hand him the chance to etch his name in goalkeeping history.

The 30-year-old, who made his debut for the national team way back in 2017 under Gareth Southgate, kept a clean sheet in their latest 3-0 win over Greece in the UEFA Nations League, a win that put them back in contention to progress to the next stage of the competition.

While there was plenty of praise for the attacking talent on show, Pickford was forced into a few notable saves, as he showcased his quality once again on the international stage. So much so that Roy Keane was forced to make a U-turn on his previous opinion of the former Sunderland shot-stopper.

“I’ve been a big critic of Pickford, but I thought he was on it tonight, particularly the save in the second half. This (the save from Ioannidis) is a huge moment, it’s 1-0 in the game and it can change quickly, it’s a brilliant save, all credit to him, it’s a fantastic save, he’s produced at the big moment.” He said on ITV’s coverage of the game.

However, Pickford is on the verge of making some significant history. Having already surpassed a record in the summer - he overtook Peter Shilton as England's most-capped goalkeeper in major tournaments after appearing in his 21st game during Euro 2024 - he is set to achieve another providing he starts against Ireland.

If he plays, he will match Gordon Banks’ appearance record of 73 games. Banks, who was between the sticks for the famous World Cup win in 1966, is considered to be the greatest keeper of all time to play for England. He was named the best keeper in the world on six occasions and inducted into the English Hall of Fame in 2002.

“One more, get prepared, hopefully get the call for Sunday to equal Gordon Banks. I just want to keep pushing and getting better as a goalkeeper, I know Joe Hart and David Seaman have 75 so that’s another target but I’m just keeping focused on getting better.” He told BBC Five Live after the game.

Pickford, who has always been a reliable figure at major tournaments, is likely to go on and surpass his record given he remains the undisputed number one choice. Heavily criticised earlier in his career, the Everton star will likely earn more recognition once his career ends - but we can expect many more big nights before then.