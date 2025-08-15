Everton are in the market for a new right winger and Omari Hutchinson is among the players that have been linked.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna has given an update on Omari Hutchinson’s future amid Everton transfer links.

The Toffees are keen to bolster their options on the right wing before the summer window closes later this month. David Moyes’ side have been in pursuit of Tyler Dibling from Southampton but they have failed to reach an agreement.

Everton have made bids but the Saints are holding out for a fee of £50 million. Dibling has not been training with Southampton and been omitted from their squad for their opening two games of the season.

Interestingly, Hutchinson made a similar decision for Ipswich's shock Carabao Cup first-round defeat by League Two outfit Bromley. The winger joined the Tractor Boys from Chelsea last summer for £20 million. He made 32 appearances, scoring three goals and recording two assists as Ipswich suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Everton are one clubs who have been credited with an interest in Hutchinson, as well as Brentford and Nottingham Forest. The England under-21 international, who was part of England's European Championship-winning side earlier this summer, had a release clause in his Portman Road contract but that is no longer active.

What’s been said

Still, Hutchinson is seeking a departure from Ipswich if there is an opportunity to return to the top flight. “[Hutchinson has] made his desire to continue to play Premier League if the opportunity is there," McKenna said via the East Anglian Daily Times.

"There hasn't been anything that has changed the club's position yet. It's known that Omari had a buy-out clause in his contract that was active for a few months. There was no serious or proper offers in that time so once that position is closed then it's the club's position to make the decision as they see fit.

"Situations are never as simple as that (who decides if Hutchinson will stay or leave). Of course, the club has their position, the player has his position. It's never as straightforward, especially when dealing with a young player here.

"I don't think there's anything too much more to say on it. We have our position as a club, my position that I've communicated with Omari, and of course he's communicated his. We'll see what the next few weeks bring."

However, reports suggest that Hutchinson is closing in on agreeing a move to Nottingham Forest. The Athletic suggests that a deal worth £37.5 million is in the process, although Hutchinson ‘still has other options’.

Everton plans

Although Everton signed Jack Grealish on a season-long loan from Manchester City earlier this week, Moyes is still short of attackers. They have no natural option on the right-hand side, with Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindström being loaned from Leeds United and Napoli respectively last term. Neither met the standards required, with the pair recording a combined one league goal and one assist throughout the 2024-25 season.

So far this summer, Everton have missed out on Johan Bakayoko to RB Leipzig, while they have been priced out of a move for Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo. They also had a £31.5 million offer rejected by Olympique Lyonnais for Malick Fofana.