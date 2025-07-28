Real Sociedad winger Takefusa Kubo is among the players on Everton’s shopping list in the summer transfer window.

The president of Real Sociedad has given an update on the future of Takefusa Kubo amid Everton’s transfer interest.

The Toffees are aiming to bolster their attacking options in the summer window. David Moyes is short of options to operate on the right wing after Jack Harrison and Jesper Lindstrom’s respective loan deals expired.

Kubo is on Everton’s list of potential targets. The Japan international has been at Sociedad for the past three years, having previously been on the books at Spanish juggernauts Barcelona and Real Madrid earlier in his career.

Last season, Kubo scored seven goals and four assists in 52 games for Sociedad. But it has been suggested that he could depart the San Sebastian outfit this summer.

Sociedad have already sold Martin Zubimendi to Arsenal for £60 million earlier this month, with Mikel Merino leaving the Basque Country for the Gunners last year. But Jokin Aperribay, the president of Sociedad, believes that the club will not lose nay more of their prized assets - and no offers have been made.

What’s been said

Speaking to San Sebastian newspaper Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Aperribay said: “We're absolutely calm; we have enormous confidence in these players. The only anti-virus that doesn't exist is the player's will, because it doesn't make you bigger, it doesn't make you better. Real players left when they told us: ‘I want out’. I don't see any other way out. Something has to happen, and the players will give it their all.

“There is a buzz about Kubo, Brais [Mendez] and [Alex] Remiro. We don't have any offers for them. The market noise... I don't know what market noise is. Real has no offers for Kubo, Brais, or Remiro.”

Kubo featured in both of Sociedad’s games during their pre-season tour of his homeland Japan. Addressing speculation around his future, the 25-year-old said: “I think you asked Remi (Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro) the same question, didn't you? Remi has put me in the same bag, didn't he? That Take and I, that we were going to stay here. At the moment, I'm here and the truth is that I've also seen rumours, but for the moment, I haven't heard anything.

“Yes, I have changed agents, I'm not going to lie, but I'm here. And for those who were a little worried, well, I've stayed in Japan, because in the end I think I was planning to return on the 14th, but to stay until the 20th and return to Japan, it was a bit difficult for me, wasn't it? Because of the jet lag, that's why I stayed and not for anything else.”

Everton attacking targets

The Times recently reported that Everton’s efforts to sign Kubo have stalled because of Sociedad’s asking price. Johan Bakayoko was on Moyes’ radar but the Belgium international opted to join Red Bull Leipzig from PSV Eindhoven.

The Toffees lodged a bid for Malick Fofana of Olympique Lyonnais of around £31.5 million but that has been rejected. Lyon are said to be holding out for closer to £35 million.