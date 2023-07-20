‘Agreed’ Everton set to edge out European giants to complete loan deal for striker

Everton have reportedly agreed a loan move to sign Villarreal striker Arnaut Danjuma, with a medical set to be completed today.

The Toffees were heavily linked with the 26-year-old in the January window, even going as far as having the player complete his media duties ahead of a potential loan move before he opted for a last minute change-of-heart to join Tottenham instead.

That move failed to take off as he managed just two goals in 12 appearances and only 162 minutes in the league at the London club. Whereas a move to Goodison Park failed to transpire then, it seems that the club will not be denied a second time, as Sky Sports News has reported a deal has been struck to complete a loan deal.

Furthermore, the medical is set to be completed today. The loan fee is said to be around £3.5m and communication has been open between the player and the club since January, despite his switch to Spurs.

Despite playing just over 1,000 minutes for both Villarreal and Spurs last season in a stop-start campaign, he still managed eight goals in 29 games during that time. Prior to that, he was instrumental in their run to the Champions League semi-finals in the 2021/22 season.

He netted six goals in 11 games, scoring against the likes of Atalanta, Juventus and Bayern Munich as well as managing 10 goals and three assists in the league.

His signing will be a big boost for Everton, especially given they finished last season as the league’s lowest scorers which almost resulted in their relegation to the Championship. Danjuma offers an increased threat and has the ability to play up front on his own, with a strike-partner or off either wing as an inside forward.