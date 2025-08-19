James Tarkowski of Everton reacts following a hand ball incident during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton at Elland Road on August 18, 2025 in Leeds, England. | Getty Images

Everton lost 1-0 to Leeds United at Elland Road in their first game of the 2025-26 Premier League campaign

Everton left Elland Road incredibly frustrated on Monday evening as they lost 1-0 to newly-promoted Leeds United in the opening game of their Premier League season.

The Toffees were left angered by a decision to award a penalty to the hosts late in the game as the ball struck James Tarkowski on the arm. The defender was seen discussing the decision with the referee at full time while manager David Moyes also sought an explanation for the decision.

Tarkowski’s arm was by his side as he moved to block a shot but the nature of the way he leaned towards the ball was enough to convince referee Chris Kavanagh to give the decision.

It has caused plenty of debate with VAR opting not to overturn the decision. Lukas Nmecha fired the ball beyond Jordan Pickford as the Everton goalkeeper guessed the right way but the accuracy of the spot-kick took it beyond him.

Pundits in disagreement over penalty decision

Chris Sutton and Ally McCoist were in agreement with Everton when it came to discussing if it was a penalty or not.

"That's not a penalty," said Sutton. "That's absolutely not a penalty. Who knows what the directive is, but his arm is down by his side.

"We'll hear David Moyes after - but that's a scandal, I think. That's never a penalty."

Speaking on talkSPORT on Tuesday morning, McCoist said that nobody would be able to convince him it should have been a penalty.

Meanwhile, after the game both Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville argued on Sky Sports the correct outcome had been reached.

"The guilt was written all over Tarkowski's face. He knows it is a penalty," said Neville.

"Tarkowski moved his arm towards the ball. He leans into it and he blocks it. It is a penalty, and he knows what he has done.

"He knows it is a penalty. He knows that he has made a mistake."

Meanwhile, Carragher said: "I think it is [handball]. Tarkowski knows what he's doing and it's something I would do.

"The only thing I'm thinking is has he lost his bearings. He is in the middle of the box, but it's a split second decision.

"It takes a late deflection and maybe it's just reflexes.”

David Moyes brands penalty completely wrong

Moyes conceded that Everton were not as good as Leeds on the night but insisted the penalty should not have been given.

He said: "Leeds were better than us on the night, certainly in the first half.

"In the second half alone, we might've had a chance of winning the game but the goal was completely wrong, really harsh. It's difficult to lose on that.

"I've been in and spoken to the referee. They seem to think because you lean, your arms can go away. You're allowed to lean in football, unless someone's going to pull one of these rules out that if you lean, it's a penalty.

"The ball took a deflection, I don't know where Tarky would have had to get his arm chopped of to. It wasn't outside his body, it wasn't doing anything different.