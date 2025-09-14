Angus Kinnear. Picture: Everton FC | Everton FC

Everton’s chief executive has discussed the summer transfer window and managing to secure Jarrad Branthwaite to a new contract.

Angus Kinnear revealed that tying Jarrad Branthwaite to a new contract was Everton’s top priority in the summer transfer window.

The centre-back put pen to paper on a fresh deal earlier this year. Branthwaite is regarded as the Toffees’ prized asset, having made impressive progress since signing from Carlisle United in 2019. He has made 86 appearances, scoring four goals, and been capped by England. He was also part of the under-21s’ squad that won the European Championships in 2023.

In 2024, Branthwaite was wanted by Manchester United with Everton turning bids down. He has continued to be linked with several clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester City and the Blues’ city rivals Liverpool.

Speaking ahead of Everton’s 0-0 draw against Aston Villa, Kinnear updated fans with his assessment on the transfer window. The Toffees’ chief executive admitted that there were ‘several Champions League clubs’ keen on Branthwaite but the fact he signed a new contract underlines what can be achieved since the move to Hill Dickinson Stadium and being taken over by The Friedkin Group.

What’s been said

Kinnear said: “The transfer window was always going to be challenging. With only 12 players under contract at the end of last season, we were forced to embark on a rebuild which was unprecedented for a team not making the step up into the Premier League from the Championship.

“The first priority was to secure the long-term commitment of Jarrad Branthwaite, a player who had been attracting interest from several Champions League clubs. The fact Jarrad, one of the country’s most highly-rated young defenders, chose to sign a five-year deal, underlining his excitement at what is happening at the club, reinforces the scale of what we can achieve here. And that contract signing also set down a very clear marker to other clubs and players in terms of our direction of travel.

“Keeping the core players from one of the most united dressing rooms in the division was our second objective, and the contract extensions for Michael Keane, Idrissa Gana Gueye and club captain Seamus Coleman were designed to retain their experience, strong club connection and invaluable – and well-proven – on-pitch contribution.”

Branthwaite on new Everton contract

Speaking after committing his future to Everton, Branthwaite told the club’s website: “The trust the club's put in me and how many games I've played over the past two seasons has made it quite an easy decision for me to stay and to keep progressing as a player.

“I know the club. I feel loved by the players – we’ve got a good group here – and the fans. Over the past few years, I’ve seen the impact the fans have on us as a team and how much it means to them. And, obviously, with the new stadium we’ve got here, the new ownership and the new manager, it's an exciting project and it's something I want to be part of.

“Moving to the new stadium together and having that first game at home is something we’re all looking forward to. We want to go again and push for a good season.”