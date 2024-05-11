Everton transfer rumours: The Everton midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Amadou Onana’s defensive figures have revealed him to be the best in Europe for his position - amid reports of a move this summer.

While Everton fans would love to keep the Belgian at the club, interest has been strong in the midfielder for the past year and given their perilous financial situation, they could even be forced to sell to raise funds in the wake of fears over financial fair play and profit sustainability rules.

As revealed by DataMB, Onana has the highest duel win rate (62.3%) of any midfielder in Europe's Top 5 Leagues. That’s better than fellow top 10 midfielders Adam Wharton, Toni Kroos, Fabian Ruiz and Dani Parejo. And it’s clear to see Onana has developed under Sean Dyche, becoming more positionally aware and he has gone on to translate such form onto the international scene.

However, it would leave them light in midfield. Dele Alli and Andre Gomes are set to depart at the end of the season following their contracts expiring, while the club still need to trigger their option to extend Idrissa Gueye’s deal after he has shown a brilliant run of form in recent months. That leaves Abdoulaye Doucoure and James Garner - meaning reinforcements in the centre of the pitch are crucial.