Chris Wilder has revealed what threat Everton pose ahead of their clash in the Premier League this weekend.

The Blades are already relegated while Sean Dyche’s side confirmed their safety across the past few weeks after a sensational run of form to pull away from the drop. Wilder’s side fell to a 3-1 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest last weekend as they equalled Swindon Town’s record of conceding 100 goals.

The two sides drew 2-2 earlier in the season but this game will prove to be very different eight months on. But they head to Goodison Park with seven first-team injuries, one suspension and without Mason Holgate who can’t feature against his parent club - and Wilder believes losing both Holgate and the suspended Anel Ahmedhodzic could hurt them at set-pieces where Everton carry a huge threat. "From a physical point of view I have talked about Everton having a lot of technical players.” Wilder began in his press conference.

“I think that goes under the radar, Dominic (Calvert-Lewin), Jack Harrison, James Garner - I think they’ve got some really good technical players. They are a massive threat at set-plays - that is going to be a real challenge for us. Losing two of our bigger players doesn't help the cause so we are going to need to find a way. We go into that with preparation exactly the same. We have to dust ourselves down and we go to Everton believing we can get a result."

Everton have scored 18 goals from set pieces, a figure only bettered by Arsenal (20). The likes of James Tarkowski, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Jarrad Branthwaite and Amadou Onana bring height, power and a desire to to score from corners and free-kicks and those goals have made up 47% of their total goals this season.