The Friedkin Group have agreed to complete an Everton takeover from Farhad Moshiri.

Asmir Begovic has revealed that Everton’s players have held discussions about the club’s prospective takeover.

The Friedkin Group (TFG) agreed a deal to purchase the Toffees from majority owner Farhad Moshiri. The purchase is subject to regulatory approval although it is not expected to be a problem. TFG, headed by American billionaire Dan Friedkin, already own Italian outfit AS Roma while investment vehicle Roundhouse Capital Partners Limited has been registered on Companies House to pursue the transaction.

Evertonians will be hoping that the takeover can bring stability after a turbulent few years on and off the pitch. Begovic returned to Goodison Park in the summer transfer window from QPR, having spent two seasons at the club between 2021-23. The goalkeeper has confessed that Sean Dyche’s squad have talked about the deal, although focusing on what can be delivered on the pitch has been the chief emphasis.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Begovic said: “Getting a chance to go back was really nice and it was like the year I spent away never really happened. I’d be lying if it [the takeover] was not a topic of conversation from time to time. Overall, our job is to focus on the day-to-day. The manager has been a different class in handling the day-to-day business and what we can control on the training pitch and match day. That’s the main thing, focus on building relationships and having the right culture, trying to perform as best as we can.

“Outside sources have been difficult and a turbulent time for the club in the past few years, which no one has particularly enjoyed - fans, supporters and everyone. Ultimately, it’s a very special football club and the Evertonians have a blue heart and bleed blue. You really feel that and there is a certain amount of expectation and pressure playing for Everton.

“It’s something that most players want to be part of and it’s been a pleasure to be a part of. So far this season, it’s been a bit up-and-down. If you look at our performances, how we don’t have more points, it seems difficult to say because we played really well in some of those games we lost. Overall, the performance level and commitment level have been good. With a bit of luck, we’d be in a better situation. There is plenty of room for optimism and we have a really good group of players, quite tight-knit and looking forward to the season ahead.”