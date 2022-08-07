Ben Godfrey suffered a broken leg and now faces a sustained spell out injured.

Ben Godfrey thanked Everton fans for their messages after his devastating injury.

The defender potentially faces up to three months on the sidelines after fracturing his leg in the Toffees’ opening Premier League fixture of the 2022-23 season.

Godfrey was stretchered off the Goodison Park pitch in the 18th minute of Everton’s 1-0 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

He made a robust tackle on visiting forward Kai Havertz - despite the ball clearly going out of play when he misplaced a backpass to Jordan Pickford in the hosts’ goal.

Now Godfrey is facing a lengthy spell on the treatment table.

Taking to Twitter, Godfrey wrote: “It’s part of the game, thank you for all the messages I appreciate it.”

Everton also lost Yerry Mina to injury in the defeat by Chelsea.