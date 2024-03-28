Andoni Iraola has confirmed that his side will welcome back defender Max Aarons for their clash with Everton this weekend.

Everton travel to the Vitality Stadium for a key fixture as they look to pull away from the relegation battle but face a side who have been impressive this season at home. That includes their last game at home where he came from three goals down to beat Luton 4-3 before the international break, a game which helped to push them away from the bottom three.

Speaking ahead of their clash, Iraola confirmed the status of his squad and he was delighted to reveal that Aarons would return after missing the last eight games in the league, as he said, “Max, he is normal. He's available and will be in the squad." He began.

“I think we have bad news with Sini (Luis Sinisterra). Obviously he's injured, he's out. Marcos (Senesi), continues out. He hasn't been able to train with the group still. Lloyd Kelly has started training with the group this week. We continue with Ryan Fredericks out, and, we have to recheck the ones who arrived today, they've come from international duty.

“Especially the ones who started the second game. Meps (Chris Mepham), Ryan Christie, Antoine Semenyo. Today was still a recovery day for them. And they will train tomorrow, we will see how they are, to take the decision for the weekend.”