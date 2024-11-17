Bramley-Moore Dock: Latest photos reveal pitch at new Everton stadium

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton fans have been given an exciting glimpse of the pitch the players will grace at their new £800million stadium next year.

Everton confirmed earlier in November that SIS hybrid grass had been sown for the pitch at the club's Bramley-Moore Dock stadium and new images of the fledgling field show it is growing well.

It is now just a short time before the Toffees are handed the keys to the new ground on the waterfront, which is due to be completed by the end of the year.

The migration process for season-ticket holders from Goodison Park to the 52,888-seat facility is already underway and test events will take place before Everton start the 2025-26 at their new home.

The stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock will be Everton's new home next season. | Ian Fairbrother

The SIS hybrid grass pitch at Bramley-Moore Dock has started growing. | Ian Faribrother

Much of the stadium has been completed, with the pitch on which supporters will watch their club being one of the final things. But after having covers on it, they have now been removed and and the process for the SIS hybrid grass pitch has started.

The pitch is expected to be completed early 2025 ready for test events. The stadium has also been lit up in blue to give fans a taste of how it will look after dark.