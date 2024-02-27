Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has expressed his frustrations at the points deduction process that has seen Everton receive four points back this week.

Everton saw their 10-point penalty reduced to six points yesterday as the results of their appeal saw positive news for the club after previously being pulled up for breaking profit and sustainability rules (PSR) in the three-year period to 2021-22.

As a result, Everton have been lifted up two places to 15th and they sit five points ahead of Luton Town in 18th and it pushed Nottingham Forest and Brentford closer to the relegation places - a fact that has become even more important following their heavy 4-1 defeat to West Ham last night. Speaking after Brentford's loss at the London Stadium, he voiced his concerns at the situation. "It's hard for me to comment on these deductions. Somewhere, someone is sitting with a calculator and putting in points and taking away points. It's people's jobs, people lives they are messing with - I don't know what is going to be fair. We have to focus on us, not on Everton. Like I said, I'm sure we will improve and find ourselves safe in the Premier League when it's all said and done."

While the latest news was a boost for Dyche and Everton, there is still a concern over the potential second charge which could see them penalised further. Both Nottingham Forest and Everton are waiting for the results of the charges that were announced in January and that case must be heard by 8 April, however, any appeal could take that process to 24 May, the week after the season has concluded.