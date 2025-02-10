Everton injury news on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Dwight McNeil, Vitalii Mykolenko, Nathan Patterson, Youssef Chermiti, Armando Broja and Seamus Coleman.

Everton prepare for the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park when they entertain Liverpool on Wednesday evening.

The Toffees head into the rearranged clash against their fierce foes with the bragging rights in their hands after a memorable 2-0 win last season. But they know how much of a challenge they are in for against a Liverpool team who top the Premier League by six points.

Everton have picked up since David Moyes’ return as manager, moving nine points clear after three successive league wins. And while they were defeated 2-0 by AFC Bournemouth in the FA Cup, there were some positives to take - especially in the second half.

But Moyes has a stretched squad, with eight players missing against the Cherries. Ahead of the Liverpool clash, here’s a look at the current injury situation and if any players could be back.

Vitalii Mykolenko - calf

The left-back was a surprise absence against Bournemouth, with Moyes citing that he was told about Mykolenko's issue before the game. The Everton boss was unsure whether the Ukraine international will be back against Liverpool. He said: It was only Myko felt his calf this morning when I saw him. We had the chance we could change it and it was easy enough yet. I have no idea yet of the outcome but he just felt it a bit tight."

Potential return game: Liverpool (H), Wednesday 12 February.

Nathan Patterson - hamstring

The right-back was omitted from the squad for the Bournemouth loss because of a hamstring problem. Moyes confirmed after the game that Patterson is unlikely to be unavailable for the derby given the nature of his injury.

Potential return game: Crystal Palace (A), Saturday 15 February.

Youssef Chermiti - thigh

The young striker has not made a senior outing this season. He was sidelined for several months with a freak foot injury which required surgery on the eve of the season before picking up his current issue. Chermiti is still a couple of weeks away from full fitness although he is undergoing individual training.

Potential return: Late February

Seamus Coleman - calf

The Everton captain has been plagued by fitness issues throughout the season and made just four appearances. Coleman has an ongoing calf complaint that he cannot shake off and did not train before the Bournemouth encounter.

Potential return: N/A

Dwight McNeil - knee

The versatile forward hasn't played for more than two months because of a knee injury. McNeil recently had surgery and is now on the comeback trail. He will also need to build fitness before being available to feature.

Potential return: March

Armando Broja - ankle

The striker remained at Goodison Park despite the club holding talks with Chelsea over potentially ending his loan deal. When suffering his problem in the FA Cup third-round win over Plymouth a month ago, Broja was expected to be out for up to 12 weeks but that timeframe has been reduced somewhat.

Potential return game: Late March

Dominic Calvert-Lewin - hamstring

The centre-forward is out for a prolonged period given the severity of his issue sustained in a 1-0 win at Brighton last month. However, Moyes does not believe that Calvert-Lewin will be unavailable for the remainder of the campaign.

Potential return: N/A

Orel Mangala - knee

The on-loan Lyon midfielder has ruptured his ACL and won’t play against this season.