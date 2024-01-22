Chelsea deal could open the door for Everton star to depart amid 'imminent' claim

Everton loanee Arnaut Danjuma has been linked with a move away to Lyon in recent weeks and despite the club's stance being firm, a new development has occurred.

Danjuma, 26, arrived on loan from Villarreal in the summer following a tepid loan spell at Tottenham in the second half of last season. Despite having strong European experience, he has struggled to force his way into Sean Dyche's side and his parent club had been reportedly looking to move him on again in order for him to get regular football.

That led to strong links with struggling Ligue 1 side Lyon who had been linked with signing the player in another short-term loan deal. Things looked to be heating up before Dyche squashed any reports claiming "The situation is very simple, he's an Everton player, that's it." However, Chelsea may have opened the door for Danjuma's exit.

In the last two days, Chelsea have taken the decision to recall youngster Diego Moreira from Lyon after he made just nine appearances across the first half of the campaign. With Lyon moving on one player, there is space to bring Danjuma in; a player who has reported as a target last week by Fabrizio Romano.

Now, according to Belgium in-the-know journalist, Sacha Tavolieri, who has revealed Lyon are hoping to confirm the deal imminently. He wrote on X, 'Internally, the termination of Diego Moreira's loan was conditional on the arrival of Arnaut Danjuma at Lyon. The imminent arrival of the Dutchman is confirmed...' With just over a week to go in the window, this is certainly a move that could heat up.

Danjuma has netted twice in 18 appearances this season, struggling to displace Dwight McNeil on the left-side of Dyche's attack. He has, unfortunately, fell victim to a set-up that doesn't really suit his strengths. Villarreal often played with a two-man attack or a narrow front line that allowed him to feature more as a left-sided forward rather than out-and-out winger.

