Chelsea 'want' £60m Everton star this summer amid Barcelona links

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly.

Everton’s Amadou Onana has been the topic of plenty of transfer reports across the past few months - and now a Spanish outlet has claimed Chelsea and Barcelona are the two top contenders.

This summer could see Everton sell one or two of their most valuable assets which includes Onana as they look to comply with financial fair play as their debts continue to rise. Jarrad Branthwaite is also a key target for multiple clubs including Manchester United who have also been linked with a move for Onana but it seems the top two contenders do not include the Red Devils.

According to Catalan paper Sport, who have strong ties with Barcelona, they have revealed that Everton want €70m (£59.95m) for the Belgian. Sport write that the two clubs have already been in contact but, for Barca, their plan is to try and include a player in part exchange to generate a discount on the move.

And we’ve seen past reports from the same outlet claim that a number of players including Sergino Dest, Fermin Lopez, Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati could be exchanged - but Sport has nothing in terms of specific players like the previous report (Via TeamTalk).

For Chelsea, they already possess a number of young midfielders such as Romeo Lavia, Cesare Casadei, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka and Andrey Santos as well as Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo, Connor Gallagher and it is unclear whether Todd Boehly would want to greenlight another move for a midfielder.