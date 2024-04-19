Marco Silva

Marco Silva has warned Liverpool ahead of their Premier League clash that their emotion may get to the better of them as they face Fulham away from home this weekend.

Jurgen Klopp’s side exited the Europa League on Thursday night after failing to overturn a three-goal deficit against Atalanta but now their attention turns back to the Premier League title race as they race a rejuvenated Fulham side fresh off the back of an away win over West Ham last weekend.

The Reds played out an epic 4-3 victory over Silva’s side in December as Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold scored within a few minutes of each other to overturn a 2-3 score line in what was one of the games of the season. Following that, the two sides met again in the Carabao Cup semi-finals as Klopp’s side edged the tie 3-2 over two legs but Liverpool found it difficult at Craven Cottage as they did a year prior on the opening day of the 2022/23 season. In fact, they haven’t won away at Fulham since March 2019 as a late James Milner penalty helped keep their title charge intact - and Silva believes that Liverpool find it difficult to play at Craven Cottage.

“They have been very good games.” Silva said in his press conference. “Some of them too open for a manager to enjoy at Anfield and at the Cottage as well. They have been, in some moments, emotional games and tight games always, in some of them dramatic ends to the match. Even last season, it was really tough for them to play at Craven Cottage, this season as well in the Carabao Cup, so let’s hope we can get a different result from the last few times we have played against them.”