Nico O'Reilly of Manchester City scores his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Manchester City FC at Goodison Park on April 19, 2025 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Everton suffered a 2-0 loss against Man City at Goodison Park.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Sutton believes that Everton did not deserve to lose to Manchester City.

The Toffees suffered a 2-0 defeat by the current Premier League champions at Goodison Park. Everton matched City for large periods of the game and had opportunities. But in the 84th minute, Pep Guardiola’s side found the breakthrough when a ball was pulled back from the byline and Nico O’Reilly was there to finish. City doubled their advantage in stoppage-time through substitute Mateo Kovacic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To compound Everton’s frustrations, they lost captain James Tarkowski to a hamstring injury. He was replaced by Michael Keane, who Sutton felt struggled after coming on in the 52nd minute.

Speaking on BBC 5 Live (via BBC Sport), former Celtic and Blackburn Rovers striker Sutton said after O’Reilly’s goal: “Nico O'Reilly gets across Michael Keane, who has not covered himself in glory since coming on for James Tarkowski. This would be an enormous three points. They don't deserve it.”

Sutton added after the final whistle, with Everton losing for only a third time in 13 league games since Moyes returned as manager: “I suppose at this stage it's all about results.

“Manchester City were under pressure going into this game and I didn't see the urgency in their performance. They did get three points and Pep Guardiola will be delighted.”