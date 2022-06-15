Christian Eriksen has departed Brentford and is now a free agent - with Everton one club supposedly interested.

Christian Eriksen has admitted he has 'different options' amid summer transfer links to Everton.

The midfielder made a remarkable return to football in the second half of the 2021-22 season after suffering a cardiac arrest while playing for Denmark at last summer's Euros.

Eriken left Inter Milan due to Serie A rules not allowing those with a implanted cardioverter defibrillator to play.

However, he signed for Brentford in January where he showed his quality - helping them finish 13th in their maiden Premier League campaign.

Eriksen has now departed the Bees, though, and has options to join the likes of Everton, Manchester United and a return to Tottenham Hotspur.

What’s been said

In an interview with Viaplay, the 30-year-old confessed he is still considering his next move.

Eriksen said: “I have different offers and options, which we are considering, and then we make a decision.

“I would love to play Champions League football again. I know how much fun it is, but it isn’t essential for me.”

Will Everton sign Christian Eriksen?

Everton are likely to be in the market for a midfielder after the departure of Fabian Delph and Donny van de Beek returning to Manchester United following his underwhelming loan spell.

But much will depend on whether Eriksen wants to play European football. .

Tottenham qualified for the Champions League against all odds, while Eriksen knows manager Antonio Conte well - having won the Serie A title with Inter together.

United, meanwhile, will compete in the Europa League as they prepare for their new era under Erik ten Hag.