Jake O’Brien featured for the Republic of Ireland in their 2-1 win over Bulgaria in the National League.

It was a proud occasion for Everton defender Jake O’Brien on Sunday evening as he made his full competitive debut on the international stage.

The giant 6ft 6in defender was handed a started for the Republic of Ireland as they faced Bulgaria in a Nations League play-off second leg in Dublin. The Boys in Green held a 2-1 aggregate lead from their victory in Plovdiv last week. And Heimir Hallgrimsson’s side delivered on the Emerald Isle with another 2-1 success for ensure that they retained their place in Nations League B for the next campaign.

O’Brien was rewarded with a maiden start on the competitive stage, which is another sign of the progress he has made in recent weeks. The 23-year-old joined Everton last summer from Lyon but was confined to a bit-part role under former manager Sean Dyche. But since David Moyes returned for his second stint in the Goodison Park hot seat in January, O’Brien has been a beneficiary and started every game so far.

O’Brien has been deployed as a right-back, helping the Toffees put together a nine-match unbeaten streak in the Premier League - and hurtle away from the relegation zone. In that period, he has bagged two important equalising goals in 1-1 draws against Brentford and West Ham United before the international break.

During his period on the Everton periphery, the former Cork City man was omitted from the Republic’s plans. But he’s thrust his way back into Eire’s squad and will be hoping to keep his berth after his performance against Bulgaria.

Player ratings

Those who were watching on at the Aviva Stadium seemed impressed. RTE handed O’Brien a 7/10 player rating, although it might have been more had he not got into a mix-up wit captain Nathan Collins when Ventin Antov’s opened the scoring for Bulgaria. The report said: “His height was evident early on as his six-foot-six frame caused trouble at the first corner, forcing a save from Bulgaria's goalkeeper and causing panic again on 42 minutes when his goal-bound effort from another set-piece was blocked on the line. Playing out the back, the Cork man brought a degree of composure as the left centre-back with the exception of Bulgaria's goal.”

The Irish Mirror also handed O’Brien and 7/10 and commented: “First competitive start and had a header saved and another cleared off the line.”

42.ie also seemed to be encouraged by the ex-Crystal Palace defender’s display: It said: “The Everton man did not look like a young player inexperienced at international level and was mostly comfortable against a poor enough Bulgaria attack. 7”

However, balls.ie was not impressed and felt O’Brien was worth of just a 5.5 ratings. The comment said: “Nearly scored his first international goal with a brilliant downward header after just three minutes - and another just three minutes before the break. He and Collins tripped over each other for the Bulgaria opener.”