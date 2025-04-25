Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton injury news on James Tarkowski and Dominic Calvert-Lewin ahead of the Premier League fixture against Chelsea.

David Moyes has confirmed that James Tarkowski will not play for Everton again this season.

The centre-back suffered a hamstring injury in last weekend’s 2-0 loss against Manchester City. Tarkowski pulled up early in the second half and immediately signalled to the bench that he could not continue.

The vice-captain has played 111 successive Premier League games and started every top-flight match since signing for Everton from Burnley in the summer of 2022.

Everton travel to Chelsea tomorrow aiming to bounce back to winning ways. But they will have to make-do without one of their key players for the final five games and Tarkowski could miss the start of pre-season for 2025-26 as he requires surgery.

Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “Tarky is out. He is going to be out for the rest of the season. He will have a hamstring operation. It’s a big blow for us. He’ll be back [for pre-season] but it could start to eat into that as well.”

Meanwhile, Dominic Calvert-Lewin continues his recovery from a hamstring injury. The striker has not made an appearance since picking up his issue during a 1-0 win at Brighton & Hove Albion in January. Calvert-Lewin is back working on the grass and close to a return to team training.

Orel Mangala, the on-loan midfielder from Lyon, ruptured his ACL against Brighton and will not play for Everton again. Jepser Lindstrom is recovering from surgery to remove a hernia.

Everton are mathematically safe from Premier League relegation after last weekend’s results. When Moyes retuned as Goodison Park boss in January, the Blues were just one point above the drop zone. Now they are 13th in the table and have moved above Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in the table.

While Moyes is delighted that Everton will continue their proud history in the top flight, he is demanding that they finish the season as strongly as possible. He added: “I’m glad I didn’t have a feeling what it’s like to be in a relegation battle to the end.

“When I came in I was really worried but the players have done a really good job. We shouldn’t be celebrating avoiding relegation. We have got the aim for much bigger and much better than that.

“Every game as a manager, there is a level of pressure and you want to win. We are now in a situation where you have some wins and we’re talking about resting players and it doesn’t really matter. I see it as the exact opposite. I see it as we should be trying to finish the season with great wins, trying to win, seeing how we do. We are certainly not a club who can choose when we win. I see it as the opposite.

“I want to give players opportunities and I will do but ultimately I have got to pick a team that has a chance of winning.”