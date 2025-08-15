Everton team news ahead of the Premier League opening fixture against Leeds United at Elland Road.

David Moyes has confirmed that Jarrad Branthwaite will be absent for the start of Everton’s season.

The Toffees will be without their key centre-back for Monday’s curtain-raiser against Leeds United at Elland Road.

Everton made a statement by tying down their prized asset to a new contract earlier this summer. Branthwaite has been linked with a move to several clubs, having been wanted by Manchester United in 2024.

Yet the former Carlisle United defender has had his fitness problems in recent months. He ended last season on the sidelines with a hamstring problem, while Branthwaite was left out of Everton’s pre-season tour of America because of a minor problem.

However, Branthwaite has reportedly sustained another hamstring issue - and there are suggestions that he could be sidelined until next month. Moyes would not be drawn on the timeframe Branthwaite will be unavailable for but is irked how the information leaked out of the club. The Hill Dickinson Stadium boss insists he will get to the bottom of who’s responsible for allowing the information to get into the public domain.

What’s been said

Moyes said at his pre-match press conference: “Jarrad picked up an injury in training. Unfortunately, we are going to miss him. These things happen. I wouldn't give it anyway (how long Branthwaite will be absent for) but I'm sure the insider inside the club will give that out, I’m sure of that.

“We've got to find out who is giving that news out. I'm unhappy with it. All managers don't like it. It's coming from within our managers and it’s up to us to find it out and we will do.”

Meanwhile, Vitalii Mykolenko is doubtful against Leeds. The left-back was forced off in Everton’s 1-0 pre-season friendly defeat by AS Roma at Hill Dickinson Stadium last weekend. Mykolenko has a groin problem.

Nathan Patterson has been assessed for a hernia, while 18-year-old midfielder Harrison Armstrong has had a thigh problem. Moyes was coy on whether any of the trio could be back.

Dibling latest

Meanwhile, Moyes addressed Everton’s interest in Tyler Dibling. The Toffees have been unsuccessful in their pursuit of the Southampton winger so far, having had bids turned down. The Saints want £50 million for Dibling, who has not feature in their opening two matches of the season.

Moyes insists that the 19-year-old is not the only player who Everton have been unsuccessful in their bid to sign this summer and it is proving difficult for many clubs to purchase new players.

The Everton boss added: “Like many managers in the Premier League getting deals done has been really difficult. That’s one name you’ve mentioned but we’ve bid for many players and not been able to get it over the line. There’s many clubs who could say something similar.”