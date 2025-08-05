Jarrad Branthwaite of Everton applauds the fans at the end of the Premier League match between Everton FC and Crystal Palace FC at Goodison Park on September 28, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Jarrad Branthwaite was absent for Everton’s pre-season tour of America because of injury.

Everton are hoping to have Jarrad Branthwaite return to training upon their arrival back to Finch Farm.

The Toffees’ prized asset, who signed a new contract earlier this summer, did not travel with David Moyes’ squad for their pre-season tour of America. Branthwaite suffered a fitness issue and it was deemed better that he remained on Merseyside to undergo treatment rather than travelling Stateside.

Everton have had a difficult summer because of their lack of players amid a significant squad overhaul, as well as injuries in defence. James Tarkowski has been on the comeback trail from a serious hamstring issue suffered in April, while Michael Keane has missed games. In addition, Nathan Patterson did not feature in the 2-2 draw against Manchester United in Atlanta because of a potential hernia.

The Blues will be desperate for Branthwaite to be fit for the start of the 2025-26 season which begins against Leeds United at Elland Road on Monday 18 August. And with Everton back in training tomorrow before their final pre-season friendly against AS Roma on Saturday - in front of a sold-out Hill Dickinson Stadium - Branthwaite hopefully will be back rubbing shoulders with his team-mates.

Moyes said after the Man Utd game: “We should have Jarrad back on Wednesday when we return, with a bit of luck. Tarki is returning so at least we’re getting the players we had last year ready.”

Tarkowski managed to play two games in America. He was named in the starting XI against Man Utd, which was a big boost. Tarkowski is Everton’s vice-captain and he had started every Premier League game of his L4 career before picking up his hamstring problem in a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in April. Moyes will hope that the former Burnley man is ready to feature against Leeds.

“He had a bad injury, and we knew he wasn't going to be available for the first two games,” Moyes told the club’s website. “But we got him 20 minutes in the second game, which was good. I think he's fit and he's raring to go. He's been training really, really well. He's healed incredibly well, but when the doctors give you a certain time that you've got to keep him out for, we have to abide by that as much as we can.”