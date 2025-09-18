Significant David Moyes verdict U-turn decides Everton's next transfer approach

Everton boss David Moyes. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images) | Getty Images

David Moyes’ latest stance on Everton’s transfer business has changed since earlier in the summer.

David Moyes’ latest verdict on Everton’s transfer business will come as a huge green light for fans.

The Toffees manager made it clear over the summer at times that he was looking for more from the club on the transfer front. They made a total of nine new signings, including the impact loan deal which brought Jack Grealish to the Hill Dickinson Stadium until the end of the season.

Prior to signing the likes of Grealish, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and long-standing target Tyler Dibling, Moyes had publicly voiced his concerns about Everton’s slow progress on the transfer market.

However, the boss now seems to be satisfied with the squad he has at his disposal this season, as the Blues look ahead to this weekend’s Merseyside Derby.

David Moyes previous transfer concerns

Back in July, Moyes admitted he felt his side were in need of ‘nine or ten’ new signings over the summer. Everton released a number of players at the end of their contracts, including Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Abdoulaye Doucoure.

Moyes publicly aired his concerns early on in the window, revealing he had never needed to recruit so many players in one window before. The 62-year-old revealed things were getting ‘desperate’ at Everton due to the club ‘not getting enough over the line’.

“We are actively working to try [and] it's not as if we're a club who are saying [that] we're waiting to sell a player before we can bring one in. But it's not really the situation. We've got money to spend, and we'll have to try and spend it wisely.

“We're desperate to get things moving on. We know that time's running out.”

Even after bringing in significant new signings, Moyes continued to express the ‘disappointment’ the club had felt over failing to sign players who had ‘chosen not to join’ the Toffees.

David Moyes ‘content’ with summer signings

Despite his worrisome summer, Moyes now seems to have relaxed into the season. Everton have picked up seven points from a possible 12 in the Premier League and currently sit sixth in the standings, ahead of Manchester City and Newcastle United.

Some reports have suggested that Everton may be tempted to dip into the free agent market in the coming weeks to combat current injury issues. However, TEAMtalk has reported that the Toffees do not plan to make any signings between now and the new year.

Moyes is said to be ‘content’ with his current options until the January window at least. New owners The Friedkin Group plan to back the manager once the winter window opens, with the club reportedly already eyeing up potential moves.

But as far as turning to free agents to bolster their squad goes, Everton do not see the need to do so. This is clearly a stark difference to Moyes’ concerns earlier in the year, indicating discussions over transfers are healthy with the new owners and they won’t be without support when needed.

