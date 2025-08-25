David Moyes, Manager of Everton, Harrison Armstrong, and James Garner of Everton celebrate following the team's victory in the Premier League match between Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion at Hill Dickinson Stadium on August 24, 2025 in Liverpool, England. | Getty Images

Everton are set to wrap up one of their next transfer deals after agreeing a move for Tyler Dibling

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton started life at the Hill Dickinson Stadium with a 2-0 win over Brighton and Hove Albion on Sunday afternoon as they also banked their first three points of the Premier League campaign.

Iliman Ndiaye - who scored the last goal at Goodison Park - netted the opener after 23 minutes before James Garner rocketed in the second goal seven minutes into the second half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Toffees lost their opening game of the campaign 1-0 to newly-promoted Leeds United but bounced back in style to secure an important win over the Seagulls.

David Moyes has been keen to add further signings to his squad, with new arrival Jack Grealish making a strong impact for Everton on his first start since his loan move from Manchester City. He provided both assists for the Toffees.

Now the feel-good factor at the club is set to continue with the blue half of Merseyside sealing their next transfer deal.

Everton agree deal and book medical for Tyler Dibling

After seeing several bids rejected for Southampton’s Tyler Dibling, Everton have now agreed a deal to sign the young forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is according to Fabrizio Romano, who reports on X that a deal has been sealed between the clubs. He wrote late on Sunday night: “Everton medical for Tyler Dibling will take place in the next 24 hours after deal agreed with Southampton.”

Paul Joyce of The Times has reported that the fee will be £35m plus £5m in add-ons. Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have also been linked with Dibling. Everton had saw bids rejected but Southampton made contact with the Toffees as their price on the player had come down.

Dibling had missed Southampton’s opening two matches of the 2025-26 season following the bids from Everton which were turned down. The 19-year-old also had not been training with the first team but came off the bench for the final eight minutes of a 1-1 draw with Ipswich Town just over a week ago.

However, this weekend he was out of the squad again as Southampton hosted Stoke City on the south coast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about his attacking options after the win over Brighton, David Moyes said: "We're beginning to get more attacking threat. Thierno [Barry] did a decent-enough job at times, so we just need those moments and be a little bit better going forward and hopefully, we'll be okay.”