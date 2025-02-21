Getty Images

Manchester United were keen to sign Jarrad Branthwaite last summer but Everton did not sell their prized asset.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes has declared anyone interested in signing Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite in the summer transfer window will need a ‘big bag of money’.

Branthwaite is the Toffees’ prized asset and was wanted by Manchester United last year. Although Everton were trying to improve their financial situation to meet Premier League profit and sustainability regulations (PSR), they were adamant that the centre-back would not be sold unless their price tag was met - and turned down two bids from the Red Devils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old enjoyed a magnificent 2023-24 season for Everton, scoring three goals in 35 league games and breaking into the England senior set-up. After a groin injury ruled him out at the start of this term, he’s been a regular starter once again and featured in every game since Moyes returned as manager.

Potential suitors will likely be monitoring Branthwaite’s progress, with Real Madrid another club linked. The ex-Carlisle man will come up against United when they face Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow.

What’s been said

Moyes, speaking at his pre-match press conference, revealed that Everton’s PSR situation has improved, with the club having one more payment with the hope they’ll be in the clear. And if United again covet Branthwaite’s signature then a significant sum will be needed.

The Toffees boss said at his pre-match press conference: “We had some really good centre-backs here [during Moyes’ first stint as Everton manager] and the best teams quite often have the best defence and gives you a chance of winning when you have that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Jarrad has done really well. There are moments when he can do better, there are times he still plays like a young centre-back but has an awful lot going for him. He's already been involved in the England squad before I came, he played really well last week and has got a good mentor around him in Tarky [James Tarkowski]. Tarky has been around the league and seen a lot. He has been a good mentor in helping and improving him.

“I think the PSR, I don't know all the stuff but we still have some work to do in the summer. I was aware of it when I came in but I'm hoping we're beginning to stop thinking about that now. We're beginning to think about moving forward, what we're going to do. I think we've got a bill to pay, hopefully we pay that bill then we're in the clear. So, Jarrad is a top player and if people want to buy Jarrad, I've said many times - bring a big bag of money.”

Branthwaite is under contract at Everton until the summer of 2027. Speaking after signing his fresh deal last year, he said: "Since I joined, I've felt a connection with the club.

"The stature of the club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing. To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton."