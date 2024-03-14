Everton youngster Jarrad Branthwaite has taken the next step in his young, flourishing career by being called up to the England senior squad and he's attracting attention from some of Europe's best.

The news broke today that Gareth Southgate decided to include the 21-year-old in his latest squad for the two friendlies against Brazil and Belgium. It was the logical next step after previously captaining the U21 side at Goodison Park in November and playing a vital part in their U21 European Championship-winning campaign last summer which means his inclusion is certainly warranted after his impressive form this season.

He described the call-up as a 'dream come true' and his figures this season have been incredibly impressive; for example, his one-on-one defensive duel percentage (82.9) ranks third in the league - higher than any player who has attempted more than 20 tackles. Moreover, his performances place him within the very best young centre-backs in Europe - Branthwaite is the only defender in the Premier League this season to win 100+ duels, make 100+ clearances and make 50+ tackles.

While Everton have struggled overall, their defensive record remains the fourth-best in the Premier League - and Branthwaite and James Tarkowski can certainly hold their head's high for their efforts. Earlier in the season, the club awarded him a new deal to keep him at the club until 2027 - which is important given the interest in him from Man United and City, as well as Chelsea and even Real Madrid.

But what has he said about his future? Well, back in October when he signed his new deal, he explained his reasoning for wanting to stay at the club. He told the club's website: “The stature of the club, how much of a family it is at Everton and how I just love playing here in front of the fans were key reasons for me signing. To sign this new contract was to show the commitment I have for the club and show how much it means to me to play for Everton.