The young Everton defender is starting to make his mark on the side after an impressive loan spell last season.

Everton defender Jarrad Brathwaite has drawn on the positives for his side after a difficult start to the season.

The 21-year-old has developed into a starting centre-back alongside James Tarkowski after having to bide his time for the opening few games of the season.

Michael Keane began the season at centre-back, but poor performances saw fans call for the talented left-footed defender to be given a chance - especially off the back of an impressive 2022/23 loan spell at PSV Eindhoven last year.

Speaking to evertontv after the game, Branthwaite discussed the mental toughness needed to continue to generate results following their hard-fought point against Sheffield United before the international break - and how it can help them going forward.

“That’s crucial for us: showing the spirit and the willingness to win games, to dig in and to get a result,” the 21-year-old explained. “You saw at the end, Pickers’ save shows that no matter what, we’re going to be there until the end to get something from the game.

“We’ve just got to build on this after the international break. We’ve got a draw and we have to be fresh for when we come back.”

Branthwaite has added a calmness at the back, as he is one of only five Premier League players to have not been beaten one-on-one.

Plus, he’s added that security at the back in the air, with his 69.2 per cent aerial-duel success rate ranks second at Everton, behind only Amadou Onana.

He believes that the testing times the club have had will only make them stronger and that he, and the rest of the team, can use the bad moments to propel them up the table.

“I’ve actually spoken to the players about that, about the growth that comes from those testing times,” said Dyche in last week’s interview with evertontv. “They’re incredibly tough days that we had at the end of last season - incredibly tough on the players, and the fans.

“But I said that has got to be locked into you as a player and as a team, because that kind of adversity and playing through it and winning those games is really, really tough, but it builds and adds layers to your professional understanding of what it is.