There’s still time for Everton to move on Andre Gomes this summer, as Turkey’s transfer window doesn’t end until September 15.

Gomes, 30, has failed to feature so far this season, only making the matchday squad on one occasion where he was unused substitute.

The former Barcelona midfielder enjoyed a successful loan spell at Lille last season in Ligue 1, playing 27 times and making 18 starts in the league.

With this summer proving to be a busy one from an outgoings-standpoint, Gomes still remains at the club but that may not be the case for long according to the latest reports.

Football Insider have reported that Gomes is not in Sean Dyche’s plans for this season and that the club are actively working on a move for the midfielder.

It is believed any potential exit in the coming days will benefit the Toffees from a Financial Fair Play standpoint. The transfer window in Turkey remains open until next week (15 September) and could be his last chance to seal a move away from Goodison Park this summer.

There’s also been reports via Twitter and fellow Turkish publication AS Marca who have both claimed that there is interest.

Despite boasting some strong moments in an Everton shirt, his £22m move in 2019 failed to reach the heights expected after making 100 appearances and he is currently valued at around £14m.

He scored just twice during that time and assisted on just seven occasions as he failed to truly make his mark on Merseyside.

As it stands, it looks likely that the club will want to move him on in the coming days as it will help the club financially to get his wages off the books, as well as clearing more squad space for a potential recruit in the January window.